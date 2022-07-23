S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 30.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

STBA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.43. The stock had a trading volume of 126,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,738. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Insider Activity at S&T Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

In related news, Director William J. Hieb sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $104,016.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,682.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About S&T Bancorp

(Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.