Stack Financial Management Inc Grows Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. WestRock makes up about 1.8% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc owned approximately 0.16% of WestRock worth $20,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in WestRock by 634.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 56.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05. WestRock has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

WestRock announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.