Stack Financial Management Inc Has $23.73 Million Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 387,455 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for approximately 2.2% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $23,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $237,937,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $63,847,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $68,086,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 967,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,688,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.75. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.