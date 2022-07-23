Stack Financial Management Inc Has $35.57 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for 3.2% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Quanta Services worth $35,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.1 %

PWR opened at $133.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.94 and a fifty-two week high of $140.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.88 and its 200 day moving average is $118.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

