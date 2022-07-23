Stack Financial Management Inc Has $54.07 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,101 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 4.9% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $54,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.96.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $132.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.10. The stock has a market cap of $362.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

