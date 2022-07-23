Stack Financial Management Inc Raises Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $14,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.58.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALL opened at $116.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.17. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

