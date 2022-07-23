Stack Financial Management Inc Sells 869 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Stack Financial Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation accounts for approximately 1.8% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc owned 0.23% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $19,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNX. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.7 %

KNX stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.