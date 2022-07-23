Stacks (STX) Market Capitalization Reaches $558.05 Million

Stacks (STX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Stacks has a market cap of $558.05 million and $17.42 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stacks has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032500 BTC.

Stacks Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,325,010,729 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack.

Buying and Selling Stacks

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

