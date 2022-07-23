StaFi (FIS) Price Up 8.8% This Week

StaFi (FIS) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. StaFi has a total market cap of $23.61 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001753 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, StaFi has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StaFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00106006 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000568 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00244193 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00041503 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007960 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About StaFi

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.