Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.0% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.76.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.53. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

