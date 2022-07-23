State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 70,641 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,641 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Square worth $41,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Square by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 769,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,374,000 after purchasing an additional 43,345 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Square by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 303,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,968,000 after buying an additional 18,279 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Square by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 256,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,615,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Square by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,701,000 after buying an additional 64,532 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,434,000. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.15. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. Square’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $375,564.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,492.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $375,564.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,492.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $2,565,602.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at $36,148,815.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 291,141 shares of company stock valued at $20,909,072. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Square from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Square from $147.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Square from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Square from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Square from $173.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.51.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

