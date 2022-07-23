State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $28.44 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $28,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $438,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,889,000 after purchasing an additional 699,057 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,710,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,822,000 after purchasing an additional 162,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,820,000 after purchasing an additional 136,317 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.51.

ROP opened at $410.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $406.64 and its 200-day moving average is $437.09. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

