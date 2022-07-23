State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $39.16 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Progressive worth $39,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.93.

Progressive stock opened at $111.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 79.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.49. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $122.24.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

