State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $45.97 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.17% of Extra Space Storage worth $45,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE EXR opened at $177.91 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.70 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.31.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.56.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

