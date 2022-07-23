State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 2,793 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $34,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 49.9% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 283,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,778,000 after purchasing an additional 37,761 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 71,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.16.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.34.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

