State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 4,353 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $50,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,125,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $104.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.89. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

