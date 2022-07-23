State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,260 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $43,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.69.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.