State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,477 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,477 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $35,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $562,481,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,602 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,033,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,600 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $482,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,600 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.85.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $99.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

