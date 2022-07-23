State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Citigroup

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

STT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on State Street in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.12.

State Street Price Performance

State Street stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. State Street has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $104.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 81.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

