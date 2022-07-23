Stephens Boosts Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $35.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stephens from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYF. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

SYF opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

