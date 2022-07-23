Stephens Trims NCR (NYSE:NCR) Target Price to $38.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stephens to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered NCR from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.67.

NCR Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NCR stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. NCR has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 288.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of NCR

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NCR will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of NCR by 59.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 283.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

