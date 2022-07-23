Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1,930.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,875 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for about 1.0% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,008 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 590,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,984,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,665,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

NYSE:CAH opened at $56.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.14. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

