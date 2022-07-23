Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,891 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,887 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,551 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 61,182 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 101,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $160.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

