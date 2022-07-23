Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 5.5 %

ARKK opened at $46.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.00. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.