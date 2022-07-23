Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 490 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

