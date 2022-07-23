Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target to $43.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.61.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of STNG stock opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $38.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.47.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

