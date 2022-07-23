Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to C$35.25

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.94.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 24.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

