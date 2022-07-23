Stifel Nicolaus Trims Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Target Price to $88.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FOXF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $91.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.71. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,265,000 after buying an additional 126,960 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,983,000 after buying an additional 136,085 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,736,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Fox Factory by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,747,000 after buying an additional 25,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

