Stifel Nicolaus Trims Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Target Price to $88.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXFGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FOXF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $91.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.71. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,265,000 after buying an additional 126,960 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,983,000 after buying an additional 136,085 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,736,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Fox Factory by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,747,000 after buying an additional 25,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

