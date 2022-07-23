StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vectrus (NYSE:VEC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Vectrus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.33.

The stock has a market cap of $388.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96.

Vectrus ( NYSE:VEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $456.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Waechter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $69,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,892.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stephen L. Waechter bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $69,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,892.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin T. Boyle bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.38 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,214.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,450 shares of company stock valued at $186,374. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vectrus by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

