Stratos (STOS) Trading Up 48.5% This Week

Stratos (STOS) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, Stratos has traded 48.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stratos has a total market capitalization of $6.22 million and $948,632.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratos coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001356 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002134 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016004 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001820 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032311 BTC.
Stratos Coin Profile
Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network.
