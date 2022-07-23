Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAUHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Straumann from CHF 404.20 to CHF 40.42 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Straumann from CHF 205 to CHF 150 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Straumann Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SAUHY opened at $12.89 on Friday. Straumann has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $22.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

See Also

