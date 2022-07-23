Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Increased by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 197,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $52,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 15.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Stryker by 10.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.50.

Stryker Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $199.42 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

