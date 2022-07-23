Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Lowered to $233.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $305.00 to $233.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $271.50.

Stryker Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $199.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.02. The stock has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $1,090,886,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $816,519,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $295,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

