Suku (SUKU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.16 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Suku coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0934 or 0.00000418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Suku has a market capitalization of $16.67 million and $8.16 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Suku has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Suku

Suku (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,489,077 coins. Suku’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem.

Suku Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

