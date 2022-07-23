Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Trading 2.2% Higher

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.55. 94,480 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 88,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Metal Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and other deposits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMMYY)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.