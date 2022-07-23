Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Trading 2.2% Higher

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.55. 94,480 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 88,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Metal Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Sumitomo Metal Mining alerts:

Sumitomo Metal Mining Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and other deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.