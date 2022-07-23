Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Cut to C$67.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLF. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.14.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.56.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.537 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $297,493,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $84,720,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,723,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 646,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

