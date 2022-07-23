Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to C$65.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLF. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$71.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$67.86.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$57.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$33.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97, a quick ratio of 15,084.33 and a current ratio of 15,951.83. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$56.14 and a one year high of C$74.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$65.64.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$380.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6899994 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.