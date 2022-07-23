Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Sundance Energy Australia Ltd (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.15. Sundance Energy Australia shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.
Sundance Energy Australia Trading Up 200.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.
About Sundance Energy Australia
Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.
