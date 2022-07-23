Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.30-2.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Super Micro Computer to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $50.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $58.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.29.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $519,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,983.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $126,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $917,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

