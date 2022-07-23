SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Cut to $480.00 by Analysts at Stephens

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush downgraded SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $618.63.

SIVB stock opened at $361.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $429.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.11. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $355.37 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.83.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 35.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after acquiring an additional 535,924 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,160,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,766,000 after buying an additional 370,500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,140,000 after buying an additional 246,914 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,614,000 after buying an additional 240,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

