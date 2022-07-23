Swapcoinz Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $107,645.00 (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (SPAZ) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, Swapcoinz has traded flat against the dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges. Swapcoinz has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002170 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016646 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001852 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032279 BTC.
About Swapcoinz
Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io.
Buying and Selling Swapcoinz
Receive News & Updates for Swapcoinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swapcoinz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.