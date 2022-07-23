Swerve Trading Down 0.4% This Week (SWRV)

Swerve (SWRV) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a total market cap of $7.30 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swerve has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Swerve

SWRV is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,383,290 coins and its circulating supply is 17,163,363 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi.

Swerve Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

