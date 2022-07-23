Sylo (SYLO) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Sylo coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Sylo has a total market cap of $11.17 million and $913,766.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sylo has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000761 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000134 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000381 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

