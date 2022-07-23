Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Synovus Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SNV opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.97.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

A number of analysts recently commented on SNV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

