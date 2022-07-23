T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.14.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $132.48 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $146.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $165.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

