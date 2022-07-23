Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Raised to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of TAK opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49.
Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.
