Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Raised to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TAK opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,154,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 281,425 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

