Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €49.90 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €49.90 ($50.40) target price on Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €45.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Talanx in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of ETR:TLX opened at €35.42 ($35.78) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion and a PE ratio of 9.06. Talanx has a 1 year low of €33.44 ($33.78) and a 1 year high of €44.42 ($44.87). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.55.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

