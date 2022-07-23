Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on THC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $103.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:THC traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,055,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,457. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $543,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

