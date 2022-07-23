TenUp (TUP) Price Up 52.9% Over Last Week

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, TenUp has traded up 52.9% against the US dollar. TenUp has a total market cap of $705,325.55 and $51,156.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenUp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003897 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00139302 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008079 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000774 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.
TenUp Coin Profile
TenUp is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 228,183,949 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io.
TenUp Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.