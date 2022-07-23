Terra (LUNA) 1-Day Volume Tops $44.39 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00008240 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $234.00 million and $44.39 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007380 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00011295 BTC.
- Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001800 BTC.
Terra Profile
Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
